FONTANA (CBSLA) — Two men are scheduled to appear in court Thursday after deputies found them in Fontana with a stolen tractor trailer loaded with a shipment of toys.

Antonio Garcia, 32, and Jose Depazgamez, 21, both of Los Angeles were arrested Tuesday after the owner of a stolen tractor trailer tracked it to a truck yard in the 15000 block of Valley Boulevard in Fontana. The owner had called police to report the location of the GPS-equipped truck, according to San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials.

The truck’s owner met with deputies outside the truck yard, where it was parked within view, authorities said. When deputies conducted a check of the vehicle, they detained Garcia and Depazgamez, who were found inside. Authorities say neither man had permission from the owner to be in possession of the truck and were arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and conspiracy to commit crime.

The owner of the truck told deputies the truck was transporting a shipment of children’s toys when it was stolen from an undisclosed location in the city of Los Angeles the day before.

Garcia and Depazgamez are both being held on $50,000 bail and are scheduled to appear in court Thursday.