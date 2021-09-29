LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) â€” The Los Angeles County coroner’s office facility will reopen to the public on Friday after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The facility, located at 1104 N. Mission Road in Los Angeles, will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for holidays.READ MORE: Offensive Poster Seen On Social Media Under Investigation By Administrators At Yorba Linda High School
The facility was closed to the public on March 16, 2020, and remained closed “until the transmission of COVID-19 is no longer a risk to the community, our partners, families and personnel.”
Visitors are required to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing.READ MORE: Brandon Lopez, Cousin Of Santa Ana Councilman, Shot And Killed After Pursuit, 4 Hour Standoff
Meanwhile, the main lobby will be limited to six people at a time. Two visitors per family will be allowed in the facility at a time.
Those who need to pick up the property of a loved one must schedule an appointment by calling 323-343- 0515.
Appointments can be made Monday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.MORE NEWS: Chicharito Talks Depression, Returning From Injury And World Cup Future
(Â© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)