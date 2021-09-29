Los Angeles (CBSLA) – Vaccine mandates could soon be required to enter most indoor businesses across the city of Los Angeles. That’s if the LA City Council passes an ordinance next week after delaying the vote Wednesday.
Under the proposed ordinance businesses would have to require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test at restaurant, bars, malls, gyms, movie theaters, and personal care businesses.
If businesses choose not to comply, they could face anywhere from a warning on the first offense to up to a $5,000 fine. LA’s City Council was expected to vote on it Wednesday, but after more than an hour of deliberation, councilman Joe Buscaino withheld his vote.
"It's not clear. It's confusing and its sunset date is not even tied to any health outcomes, which is another concern," said Buscaino. "The agency that's charged with enforcement of this ordinance, the Department of Building Safety, testified today that don't even have enough staff to carry out this additional responsibility.
The the city council will now vote on it next Wednesday. City Council President Nury Martinez predicts that it will pass.
“No one is forcing anyone to get vaccinated,” said Martinez. “But if you don’t, there are certain things you will not be able to do.”
If the ordinance is passed, it could go into effect by November 4.
Many businesses across LA County have already decided to require proof of vaccination. The city of Pasadena and West Hollywood are also considering a similar mandate.