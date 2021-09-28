LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) â€” High winds are expected to blow through areas of Los Angeles County Tuesday with gusts reaching up to 55 mph forecasted in some mountain areas.
A wind advisory will be in effect for the Los Angeles County Mountains, excluding the Santa Monica range, until to 10 a.m. and in the Antelope Valley until 9 p.m.
The National Weather Service said the Los Angeles County Mountains northwest to north winds may reach to 20 to 30 mph, with gusts to 45 mph. Some mountain peaks and valleys may see isolated gusts up to 55 mph.
In the Antelope Valley, west to northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph are expected with gusts up to 45 mph.
The weather service warned that driving difficult may be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Interstate 5 and Highway 14 in Los Angeles County could be particularly affected, NWS said.
Power outages may occur and tree limbs could be blown down.
