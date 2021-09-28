VICTORVILLE (CBSLA) — A San Bernardino County Parks District employee faces charges of holding a coworker against her will and exposing himself to her.
Jason Graham Collins, 27, was arrested last Wednesday on suspicion of false imprisonment, indecent exposure, and battery, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities say Collins got into a coworker’s car at Mojave Narrows Regional Park and wouldn’t let her get out, exposed himself to her and tried to get her to touch him.READ MORE: 13-Year-Old Boy Arrested For Bringing Loaded Handgun To Kolb Middle School In Rialto
While Collins was in the car, the woman reported being in fear for her safety. It took several minutes before she was able to convince Collins to get out so she could drive away, sheriff’s officials said.READ MORE: Councilman Mitch O'Farrell Elected President Pro Tempore Of LA City Council
Collins is being held on $75,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday. However, detectives say they have reason to believe Collins may have more victims.MORE NEWS: Enrollment Down 6% At LAUSD Schools
Anyone with information about Collins can contact Detective C. DeKeyrel at (760) 552-6800.