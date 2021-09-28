PASADENA (CBSLA) – The city of Pasadena is following suit with Los Angeles County by mandating people be vaccinated against COVID-19 or test negative in order to enter bars or attend mega-events.
Under the health order issued Monday, proof of vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours will be required for customers and employees to enter bars and nightclubs.READ MORE: Legendary Dodgers Broadcaster Jaime Jarrín To Retire After 2022 Season
The requirement applies to everyone ages 12 and older.
The same condition will be in place for anyone attending an event at a outdoor venue with 10,000 or more people, such as a football game at the Rose Bowl.READ MORE: DEA: Prescription Pills For Sale Online, On Social Media Often Laced With Deadly Dose Of Fentanyl
Beginning on Oct. 7, customers and employees either going to a bar or a large event will have to show proof of at least one dose of COVID-19, and full vaccination beginning on Nov. 4.
This falls exactly in line with the health order issued by the L.A. County Public Health Department earlier this month. The city of Pasadena has its own independent health department.
Pasadena has seen a slight uptick in coronavirus cases in recent weeks. According to the latest numbers, Pasadena has recorded a total of 13,179 cases and 361 deaths from the disease since the start of the pandemic.MORE NEWS: School Bus Involved In Crash In Compton
94.8% of all Pasadena residents ages 12 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.