EL SEGUNDO (CBSLA) – On the kickoff to training camp Tuesday, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James confirmed that he is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The 36-year-old said he was “skeptical,” but after doing research, decided to go forward with getting the vaccine.

“I think everyone has their own choice to do what they feel is right for themselves and their family and things of that nature,” James said from the team’s training facility in El Segundo. “But I was very skeptical about it all, but after doing my research, and things of that nature, I thought like it was best suited, not only for me, but for my family and for my friends and that’s when I decided to do it.”

James did not state when he received the vaccine.

In response to a question regarding whether he should have been more vocal about getting vaccinated, given his stature, he said: “We’re talking about individuals’ bodies, we’re not talking about something that’s political, or racism, or police brutality, or things of that nature. We’re talking about people’s bodies and wellbeings.”

In a conference call last week, Lakers GM Rob Pelinka said he anticipates that the entire team will be fully vaccinated by the start of the regular season on Oct. 19.

Back in March, James said that his decision regarding whether or not to get vaccinated was a private one.

“That’s a conversation that, you know, my family and I will have,” James said at the time. “And pretty much probably keep that to a private thing. Obviously I’ve seen Adam (Silver) had his comments about the vaccination and what not. But, you know, things like that, when you decide to do something, that’s a conversation between you and your family and not for everybody.”