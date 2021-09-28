PICO RIVERA (CBSLA) – In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Latino Restaurant Association (LRA) launched ‘DINE LATINO Restaurant Week’ Tuesday.

It is part of the LRA’s restaurant recovery initiative intended to raise awareness about the “challenging and inequitable economic recovery” in the Latino restaurant industry and promote patronage of struggling Latino restaurants.

Beginning Tuesday through Sunday, more than 150 Southland Latino restaurants will be promoting special menu items and drink specials to get people back into the restaurants and help keep these businesses going in their communities.

“We have healthy, we have Mexican, we have Argentinian, Venezuela, Cuban, all of it is wonderful and delicious,” said LRA Operations Director Jessica Urena.

Lilly Rocha, CEO of the LRA, kicked off the special week, alongside Vicente Ortiz, owner of Don Chente Bar & Grill.

“Most of the Latino restaurants are mom and pop restaurants so support our business,” said Ortiz.

El Pescador Bar & Grill in Montebello is happy to participate because the initiative promotes equitable recovery in the restaurant industry and celebrates and supports Latino owned businesses.

“It’s a breath of fresh air. It seems like we’re heading into the right direction to normality, it definitely feels good, you know,” said Gustavo Ortiz, manager of El Pescado Bar & Grill.

Customers at El Pescado showed their support for the new initiative.

“It’s a big deal. I mean we get to support our local business owners, Latino business owners and then we get to have fun at it,” said patron Carlos Cabrera.

The LRA manages to promote business through initiatives but there are also many other ways to help.

“Just liking a picture, sharing with a friend, just telling someone, just leaving a review, nowadays all those simple things are going to help. And this organization and promoting Dine Latino is helping us,” said Tatiana Pacheca, owner of Andrea’s Healthy Kitchen.

Additional information about DLRW can be found on the LRA website.