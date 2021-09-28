LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A $150,000 reward was offered Tuesday for information leading to the killer of an El Sereno business owner last year.
Reza Mousavi, 36, was standing in front of his business on Huntington Drive in El Sereno on Oct. 28, 2020 when he was shot several times. Police say that even though the shooting happened at about 11:45 a.m. in the middle of the week on a busy street, they have been unable to find witnesses to the murder.
Police on Tuesday released video of the suspect. The video shows the gunman wore a blue Dodgers hoodie, black pants, black shoes, and a face mask, and walked around the area at least twice before the shooting.
The city of Los Angeles posted a reward for information leading to Mousavi’s killers last month. But Mousavi’s friends and families contributed $100,000, for a total of $150,000, to further encourage any potential witnesses to come forward.