SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO (CBSLA) – A 36-year-old woman died and two children were hurt Saturday night in an electric bike crash on a trail in San Juan Capistrano.
The Orange County Sheriff's Department confirmed to CBSLA reporter Michele Gile that the crash occurred at around 8:30 p.m. on the San Juan Creek Trail.
According to the sheriff's department, the woman was biking with two young children when they crashed and fell onto the rocks. The woman died and her two children were hurt.
All three were riding one e-bike, the sheriff’s department said.
The exact details of the crash are under investigation. The victim's identity has not been publicly released.
The San Juan Creek Trail is about 19 miles long. It starts near North Day Use Beach in Dana Point and traverses northeast through inland San Juan Capistrano.