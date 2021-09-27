PASADENA (CBSLA) – In response to a rise in gun violence in Pasadena, city officials are considering utilizing a technology that detects gunshots in real-time.
ShotSpotter utilizes sensors placed around the area on light poles and buildings that are activated by loud sounds such as gunshots to help law enforcement get to the scene faster when guns are fired. A trained acoustics expert filters out the sounds from fireworks or car alarms and pinpoints the shooting location.
"It will forward the alert to the police officers and the dispatch center in less than 60 seconds," said Lt. Bill Grisafe with the Pasadena Police Department.
If the $640,000 three-year contract is approved, the system will be set up in areas with higher gun crime.
City Council is expected to vote on the system next week.