SAN FERNANDO (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department was seeking the public’s help Monday in locating a 24-year-old woman last seen in San Fernando.
Ashley Katelyn Cobain was last seen around 9 a.m. Wednesday near Pacific Hospital located at 9449 San Fernando Road, Deputy Shawn Du Busky said.
Cobain is described as a Hispanic woman who is 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 115 pounds. She has hazel eyes and straight brown hair.
The department said her family is "very concerned for her well-being."
Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at 323-890-5500 or 011. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.