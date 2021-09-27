LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Hollywood productions are another step closer to going dark as support grows for the behind-the-scenes entertainment workers who are threatening to go on strike.

The International Cinematographers Guild Local 600’s executive board voted unanimously to support the strike authorization approved by IATSE, the union that represents tens of thousands of entertainment workers. The cinematographers union is also urging its members to vote yes on the authorization, which starts on Oct. 1.

IATSE and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers have been at odds over safety and working conditions for months. The union — which represents Hollywood TV and film workers like camera operators, set designers, and makeup artists — announced last week it would move forward with a strike authorization vote.

“This fight is about basic rights and safe and healthy working conditions,” ICG National Executive Director Rebecca Rhine said. “Nobody wants to go on strike, but we have been given little choice by companies that are earning record profits off our members’ labor but are unwilling to treat those same workers with dignity and respect.”

The negotiations involve the successor contracts to the Producer-IATSE Basic Agreement, the Videotape Supplemental Agreement and the Theatrical and Television Motion Picture Area Standards Agreement that covers about 60,000 workers across 13 locals of the Hollywood Bargaining Unit, according to the union.