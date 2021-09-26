SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) – A pursuit that started in Valencia with a speeding driver led California Highway Patrol officers to Simi Valley where the driver eventually attacked officers.
The suspect raced west on the 118 Freeway, exited in Simi Valley, and as he attempted to get back on the 118, CHP officers performed a successful PIT-maneuver, knocking the man’s vehicle off the road.READ MORE: Funeral Service Held In Covina Hills For Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola, Among The 13 Killed In Aug. 26 Bombing Attack In Kabul
The man can then be seen getting out of the vehicle, putting his hands and walking backwards to the officers. After he got down on his knees, a CHP officer moved in to handcuff him when he suddenly began struggling with the two officers.READ MORE: Acura Grand Prix Of Long Beach Returned This Weekend After Pandemic Forced Cancellation Of Last Year's Events
A struggle ensued before getting the suspect to the ground. They managed to get the suspect handcuffed and in custody after a third officer arrived at the scene to help.MORE NEWS: Ronnie Andrew Garcia, 43, Identified As Man Shot And Killed By Huntington Beach Police Saturday
Authorities later reported that neither of the CHP officers were injured, but that the suspect was transported to a nearby hospital as a precaution.