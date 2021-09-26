SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) – The major electronic music festival CRSSD, which brings tens of thousands of fans to the area happened Saturday and Sunday.
The bi-annual festival this time featured acts such as Flying Lotus, Kaytranada, Jamie Jones and Zhu.
Organizers took multiple health and safety precautions during the pandemic, handing out masks and sanitizing public spaces regularly.
“I’m very excited to be at a concert,” said Brittany Moore, an attendee. “It’s been more than a year since I’ve been to one.”
The festival, held at Waterfront Park in San Diego, also encouraged all concert-goers to follow social distancing guidelines while attending the event.
Organizers said roughly 15,000 people were in attendance on Saturday and Sunday.