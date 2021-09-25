MISSION VIEJO (CBSLA) – The Susan G. Komen “More Thank Pink” Walk drew thousands of participants Saturday to raise awareness and funds for the fight against breast cancer.

The walk is held annually to support patients, survivors and those who lost the battle against breast cancer.

Angelique Fong and Stacey Edwards, both survivors of breast cancer, attend the walk to connect with their cancer community and honor loved one lost to the disease.

“It’s so important to feel that love and get together. So many of us have been affected by breast cancer, either personally or we know somebody that has,” said Fong. “So, by being able to get together and celebrate together and honor those that we have lost, it’s so important to be with our support groups.”

Fong is the Orange County Chair of the “More Than Pink” event, which this year is a digital experience similar to 2020. Instead of large Susan G. Komen events, small walks happened Saturday.

Survivors and their families gathered in local parks, gyms, and neighborhoods to support a cause that has helped so many women, like Stacey Edwards who was diagnosed at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Fong, who found out that she had breast cancer in 2013, was by her friend’s side at the time.

“She’s just one of those special, special people that’s almost like an angel that came and was just able to guide me. I mean, she had so many resources and she had so many tools,” Edwards said of Fong.

“So, when I got her call that she was diagnosed, I was really upset because you don’t…if I have to be that one in eight, that’s okay as long as the people that I love don’t have to go through it,” Fong said.

Positivity and hope are two traits that define Stacey Edwards, who turned 50-years-old the day of the “More Than Pink” Walk.

Fong and Edwards are friends and survivors who encourage either and never stop putting one foot in front of the other.

Participants could choose to walk wherever they were, whether it be their neighborhoods, favorite trails or even treadmills.