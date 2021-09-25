LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Princess Cruises will launch its first cruise ship since the start of the pandemic out of the Port of Los Angeles Saturday. The 951-foot Grand Princess will set sail on a five-day trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
All passengers must show proof of vaccination and negative COVID-19 test results before boarding.READ MORE: Thousands Participate In 'More Than Pink' Walk Raising Awareness, Funds In Fight Against Breast Cancer
Port officials said each time a cruise ship comes in, it brings in more than $1 million to local restaurants, hotels, and businesses.READ MORE: One Dead In Compton Shooting
Locals said the revenue is needed to help both businesses and employees recoup some of their financial losses acquired during the pandemic.
“I think it’s important to have an economic impact right now,” said Jesselyn Moreno, a San Pedro resident. “I mean we came from so much: local businesses going down. San Pedro is maybe a tourist spot because of cruises but at the same time if no one is coming in, there’s no money coming in.”MORE NEWS: Report: US Rep. Karen Bass To Run For LA Mayor
The Grand Princess departs nearly five weeks after the Carnival Panorama took off from the Port of Long Beach: the first cruise ship to do so since the pandemic.