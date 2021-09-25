COMPTON (CBSLA) – A man was shot and killed in Compton and detectives Saturday are continuing their investigation.
Deputies were called at 11:50 p.m. Friday to the 1900 block of East Pine Street near North Locust Avenue regarding an assault with a deadly weapon and discovered the victim lying in the street with at least one gunshot wound to the upper torso, said Deputy Armando Viera Jr. of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Information Bureau.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
There is no suspect information at this time and the investigation is ongoing, Viera said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online.