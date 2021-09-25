CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – On Saturday, the LA County Department of Public Health reported that daily rates of infection continue to decrease slightly.

Officials said the data gave some reassurance that higher vaccination rates and safety precautions at Labor Day celebrations helped avert the usual increase in cases experienced after major holidays.

The department reported 1,602 new infections and 29 additional deaths related to the coronavirus Saturday.

