IRVINE (CBSLA) — Supporters of Desiree Horton, who was fired by the OC Fire Authority after being the first woman to pilot a helicopter for the agency, rallied in Irvine Thursday to demand she get her job back.
Horton, a veteran pilot whose time includes a decade with CalFire, became the OCFA's first female pilot in 2019. But after she was fired during her probationary period, Horton sued, claiming she was subjected to sexual discrimination, unfair training practices, and a hostile environment.
Her supporters again rallied outside the OCFA meeting in Irvine to demand she be rehired.
"Women have to be not just heroes, but super heroes, just to exist in the fire service," said Stephanie Wade of Lavender Democrats of Orange County.
The OCFA is not commenting on the lawsuit.