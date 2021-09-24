WHITTIER (CBSLA) — Crews were working to contain a brush fire burning Friday in a wash in the Whittier Narrows area.
The Rosemead Fire erupted around 1:10 p.m. near Rosemead Boulevard and Gallatin Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
By 2:22 p.m., the fire had burned approximately five to six acres and was burning in medium to heavy brush, moving northeast, L.A. County fire said.
— L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) September 24, 2021
Rosemead Blvd. was closed between San Gabriel Blvd. and Gallatin Rd. due to the fire.
Los Angeles County and Montebello fire departments were on the scene working to control the flames.
No structures were immediately threatened.
