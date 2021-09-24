LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Grab your decks — a new, world-class skate park is opening Saturday in South Los Angeles.

Trinity Skate Park — the 29th skate park in the city of Los Angeles — is located on the south side of the Trinity Recreation Center at 2415 Trinity St. in South Los Angeles. Already featuring children’s play areas, basketball courts, an outdoor fitness zone, and gymnasium, the recreation center will now have a 3,000-square-foot skatepark.

“One of my office’s top priorities is to continue to invest into our local parks, which bring much joy to families and help keep communities fit and healthy,” Councilman Curren D. Price, Jr. said in a statement. “Since coming into office we have now successfully opened our second skate park in District 9. Trinity Skate Park will serve as a place where families and youth will be able to come together and enjoy what their community has to offer— in their own backyard!”

The grand opening event is open to the public and takes place between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be free food, music, skate demonstrations, information booths and a special raffle where people can win skateboards, helmets, and Beats by Dre.

“This facility serves as an anchor and gathering place for the community, and this skate park gives youth a place to meet with people who have the same interest,” said Mike Shull, General Manager for the Department of Recreation and Parks, in a statement. “We hope that this amenity allows athletes to grow in the sport and begin anticipating the arrival of the 2028 Olympic games coming to L.A.”

The park is designed to accommodate skaters of all skill levels to enjoy. In addition to the ramps and rails, further park improvements include new benches and security lighting features, new turf and landscaping, a new sustainable irrigation system, and 13 trees for shade. Renovations include the creation of an accessible path of travel and the addition of a hydration station.

For more information about Department of Recreation and Parks events, activities, services, programs, and facilities, go to hanging www.laparks.org, call 311, or (213) 202-2700.