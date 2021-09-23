CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — After 18 months of online learning, the University of California  Riverside has welcomed students back to campus.

Roughly 26,00 students returned to campus under strict COVID-19 protocols.

Mandatory vaccinations, indoor mask-wearing and regular testing are now required.

The university’s chancellor, Kim Wilcox,  welcomed students back with a Mr. Rogers-inspired video, with modified lyrics to remind students of the new safety protocols.

“It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood, a beautiful day for a neighbor, could you be mine, would you be mine,” he sang. “I filled out my daily wellness survey, just like you. I put on my mask to go to The Hub, just like you.”

Wilcox even used a puppet to demonstrate how students and everyone in the neighborhood should do their part to keep UC Riverside safe.