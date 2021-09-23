KOREATOWN (CBSLA) – On Thursday, officers with the Los Angeles Police Department initiated a pursuit that ended in a crash and three arrests
Police began pursuing the suspects, who were in a black Dodge, on Western Avenue at about 6:10 p.m. after responding to reports of a man possibly armed with a gun in the area, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
The Dodge fled from police at high speeds, at times driving against traffic, before crashing into another vehicle in the area of Normandie Avenue and Olympic Boulevard at about 6:15 p.m.
The suspects exited the car following the crash and fled the scene on foot, but were quickly taken into custody by police. It was not immediately known if anyone was injured in the collision.