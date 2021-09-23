CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Metro was testing trains Thursday along the future transit line from Crenshaw Boulevard to LAX.

Metro tested the trains between 9 a.m. until  12 p.m. on the tracks along Crenshaw Boulevard.

The Crenshaw/LAX line will pass through downtown Inglewood and be the closest rail line to SoFi Stadium and the Forum.

It is expected to open later this year.

