LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Metro was testing trains Thursday along the future transit line from Crenshaw Boulevard to LAX.
Metro tested the trains between 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. on the tracks along Crenshaw Boulevard.
The Crenshaw/LAX line will pass through downtown Inglewood and be the closest rail line to SoFi Stadium and the Forum.
It is expected to open later this year.
