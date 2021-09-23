LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – After being canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the iconic Hollywood Christmas Parade is returning.
The 89th annual edition of the parade will take place on Nov. 28. It will be hosted this year by Laura McKenzie, Dean Cain, Montel Williams, Elizabeth Stanton and Erik Estrada. The grand marshal will be announced at a later date.
The parade route will start on Hollywood Boulevard at Orange Drive, make its way down to Vine Street, circle around and end at Sunset Boulevard and Orange Drive.
Those attending can watch along the parade route for free and are encouraged to wear masks. There will be no live concert in the streets before the parade and no grandstand tickets will be sold for the parade.
"Since 1928 the live Hollywood Christmas Parade has been a loved and cherished annual holiday tradition enjoyed by Angelenos, as well as by millions watching the televised airings of the parade nationally on The CW Network and internationally on Armed Forces Network around the world," said McKenzie in a statement. "The only exceptions were during World War II from 1942 to 1944 when the parade wasn't presented, and, of course, last year in 2020, when the parade wasn't presented due the COVID 19 global pandemic."
