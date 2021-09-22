YUCCA VALLEY (CBSLA) — The search is ramping up for a New Jersey woman who has been missing in Yucca Valley since the end of June.
Lauren Cho, 30, was last seen on June 28, walking away from the home where she had been staying at in the 8600 block of Benmar Trail.
On Tuesday, San Bernardino County Sheriff's officials announced that its Specialized Investigations Division would be assisting Morongo Basin Station deputies in the search for Cho. The search effort had previously included fixed-wing aircraft scouring nearby remote mountain terrain on July 24, and seven canines searching the Benmar Trail home and its surrounding area on July 31.
Cho is described as an Asian woman, 5-foot-3, with black hair and brown eyes. Pictures released by sheriff’s officials show she has a tattoos on her left shoulder below her collarbone, and on her inner right arm. She was last seen wearing a yellow T-shirt and jean shorts.
Authorities say they are working with Cho's friends and family to find her, and will conduct future search operations as more leads develop.
Anyone with information about the search for Cho can contact San Bernardino County sheriff’s Detective Edward Hernandez or Sgt. Justin Giles of the Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 387-3589.