CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:KCAL 9, Northern California, Southern California, Ventura

VENTURA (CBSLA) — Smell that? The all-too-familiar, dreaded odor of brush fire smoke is in the air, but the source is coming wildfires burning in Northern California, hundreds of miles away.

The Ventura County Fire Department sent out a tweet Monday morning to let people know that a northwest breeze is pushing smoke from fires in Northern California.

READ MORE: Harvey Weinstein Pleads Not Guilty To Sexually Assaulting 5 Women In LA

“Noticing smoke in the sky? Do not be alarmed. This is drift smoke caused by the shifting winds,” the fire department tweeted.

The National Weather Service confirmed that winds were carrying smoke from Northern California to the south.

READ MORE: School, Police Officials: No Shots Were Fired At Montclair High Football Game That Ended In Mass Panic

“Widespread haze and smoke was encompassing most of SW California due to large wildfires in the southern Sierra Nevada Mtns,” the NWS tweeted. “Air quality is a moderate concern.”

The Sequoia National Park historic park entrance sign wrapped in fire resistant foil stands along Generals Highway during a media tour of the KNP Complex fire in the Sequoia National Park near Three Rivers, California on September 18, 2021. – Firefighters battling to protect the world’s biggest tree from wildfires ravaging the parched United States said September 17 that they are optimistic it can be saved. Crews are battling the KNP Complex fire, comprised of the spreading Paradise and Colony fires, which have so far consumed 4,600 hectares (11,400 acres) of forest since they were sparked by lightning a week ago. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

A number of wildfires are burning in Northern California at the moment, but the most concerning at the moment is the lightning-sparked KNP Complex fire that’s threatening one of the state’s most iconic features – giant Sequoia trees. Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park have been closed to visitors and a large swath of Northern California was under a red flag warning for extreme fire danger Monday.

MORE NEWS: Body Of 87-Year-Old Woman Found In Freezer Of Riverside Home

The red flag warning has not been extended into Southern California, but weak Santa Ana winds and rising temperatures could elevate the risk of wildfires.