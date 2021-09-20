LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Pfizer said Monday its COVID-19 vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11 and that it will seek U.S. authorization for this age group soon: a key step toward beginning vaccinations for youngsters.
Michealleen McAfee/ parentREAD MORE: Man Shot, Killed By Signal Hill Police; LASD Investigating
“I think children aren’t in the highest risk group so I don’t know if it’s necessary to get them vaccinated,” said Michealleen McAfee, a parent.
But Dr. Ying-Ying Goh, the public health director of Pasadena, said COVID-19 is affecting kids at an alarming rate.
“Up to 5 million children so far have been confirmed in the US since the pandemic started and tens of thousands have been hospitalized,” said Dr. Goh.
Pfizer announced it has finished its trial for children aged 5-11 and was successful in vaccinating that age group using two, 10 microgram doses of its vaccine— with shots 21 days apart. The adult dose is three times that, at 30 micrograms, making parents wonder if a 12-year-old should get three times the amount of an 11-year-old, especially when children that age, range so greatly, in size and development.
Pfizer told CBSLA Monday it plans to submit its data regarding the trial for 5 to 11-year-olds to regulators by the end of the month, and it should have data regarding its vaccine and children ages 2 to 4, by the end of the year.