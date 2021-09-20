LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two women face murder charges Monday for in connection with an illegal butt implant surgery that results in the death of an aspiring social media star.
Libby Adame, 51, and Alicia Galaz, 23, were both arrested Aug. 5 in Riverside. The pair are reportedly mother and daughter.
According to LAPD Detective Robert Dinlocker, the two women performed an unauthorized and illegal procedure on 26-year-old Karissa Rajpaul of Encino on Oct. 15, 2019. Rajpaul had posted pictures of the procedures on a now-defunct social media account.
Rajpaul's cause of death was listed by the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office as a homicide due to acute cardiopulmonary dysfunction and intramuscular/intravascular silicone injections. Rajpaul died at a hospital the same day as the procedure.
Adame was released a day after her arrest after posting $1 million bail, and a court date has not been scheduled for her case. Galaz, who was released on bond two days after her arrest, is scheduled to make her first court appearance on Dec. 8.