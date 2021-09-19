LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A man who stands accused of killing a couple over a parking spot is expected to be extradited from Iowa to Long Beach to face murder charges.
The victims were shot to death on Park Circle across from Drake Park two weeks ago.
The suspect, identified by authorities as Joshua Wells, was taken into custody Thursday near a relative's home in central Iowa.
Wells was arrested by police with help from the U.S. Marshals Service. His bail has been set at $6 million.
The 29-year-old is accused of killing 44-year-old Maricela Honorato and 39-year-old Juan Guizar-Gutierrez. Their families say the couple had just returned from a fishing trip when they were shot during an argument over that parking spot.
“The altercations are still being investigated so there are some things we don’t know yet,” said Chief Robert Luna of the Long Beach Police Department.