SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A grieving family in South Los Angeles is on a mission to find a killer who shot a young man in a car before taking off.
Around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, Alejandro Legaria Rangel, 22, was heading to pick up a friend for their early morning jobs as stockers at a local Home Depot, his family said.
Police said he was almost there when he was fatally shot in his car near the intersection of Santa Fe and Saturn Avenues in Huntington Park.
Until the shooter is arrested, Rangel's cousin said the family is desperate for answers.
“How did nobody call the police?” asked Elena Vargas Sunday. “I know those shots were heard. How did his friend not call the police when he saw that he didn’t get there after texting him, ‘I’m on my way?’”
She is asking anyone who might have information about this incident to call the police.
A motive for the shooting or suspect description has not yet been released.