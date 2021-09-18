LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An all-civilian, amateur crew of astronauts on SpaceX’s Inspiration4 wrapped up their historic three day mission Saturday and returned with an automated plunge back to Earth, splashing down in the Atlantic Ocean near Cape Canaveral.
The crew members, mission commander Jared Isaacman, Hayley Arceneaux, Chris Sembroski and Sian Proctor, were the first ever to circle the earth without the presence of a professional astronaut.
Isaacman, the billionaire who paid for the trip and brought three guests, wanted to show that ordinary people could rocket into orbit by themselves.