WESTMINSTER (CBSLA) – A short vehicle pursuit involving a motorcyclist in Westminster resulted in the arrest of a suspect with “numerous felony warrants for his arrest,” authorities said Saturday.
Officers tried to pull over the biker at about 9 p.m. Friday in the area of Westminster Boulevard and Edwards Street, the Westminster Police Department reported.
Following the short pursuit, which led to the motorcyclist’s arrest, the suspect was “identified to be a known criminal with numerous felony warrants for his arrest,’ police said.
Authorities did not release the suspect's name.
