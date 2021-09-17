BALDWIN HILLS (CBSLA) – A woman was found stabbed to death in a senior living community in Baldwin Hills Thursday afternoon.
According to Los Angeles police, at around 1:30 p.m., the 69-year-old victim was discovered by her caretaker stabbed to death at the Buckingham Senior Apartments in the 4000 block of Buckingham Road.READ MORE: One Of The World's Largest Homes Is About To Go Up For Sale In Bel Air
She was not immediately identified.READ MORE: Drone Drops Drugs Into Orange County Jail Courtyard
CBSLA’s cameras showed a man at the scene who appeared distraught. He was handcuffed, placed in the back of a police car and driven away. His relationship to the victim was not known.
“This is the neighborhood that I live in, and I would like to think that it’s safe, to feel safe, but I know that since the pandemic, its just been a lot of things going on…and a lot of people fighting for survival,” said Dzhane Parker, who lives in the neighborhood. “I honestly don’t know. But to know that someone was in their home, in a safe building, and to be found this way, is scary.”MORE NEWS: Beach Erosion Suspends All Metrolink, Amtrak Service Between OC, San Diego
There was no word on a motive, or whether investigators had identified a suspect. Detectives are examining security camera footage from the apartment community.