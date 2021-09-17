CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — There’s no better way to roll into the weekend than at a roller rink.

The Long Beach shopping plaza 2ND & PCH is hosting Pigeon’s Roller Rink through the end of the year.

The pop-up rink is open to all ages and levels to learn and skate every day of the week.

Pigeon’s offers a variety of classes from skate fitness to artistic skating as well as kids clubs.

Reservations are required.