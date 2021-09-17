LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Service on the Metro A (Blue) Line and the E (Expo) Lines will be temporarily interrupted starting Friday evening and continuing through Sunday.
Starting at 9 p.m. Friday, Metro A (Blue) Line will not run between Seventh Street/Metro Center and Washington stations, and the E (Expo) Lines will not run between Seventh Street/Metro Center and LATTC/Ortho Institute Station.READ MORE: New Law Would Allow California Homeowners To Build More Housing On Their Properties
The interruption will happen again starting on Oct. 1, Oct. 15 and Oct. 29 as construction work continues to connect the lines to the Regional Connector Transit Project.READ MORE: Orange County Sees Drastic Spike In Anti-Asian Hate Incidents, Report Finds
Free buses will be available to shuttle riders between Seventh Street/Metro Center, Pico, Grand/LATTC and San Pedro stations on the A (Blue) Line and between Seventh Street/Metro Center and Pico stations on the E (Expo) Lines.MORE NEWS: LAFD Captain Victor Aguirre Sues Owner Of Downtown LA Building That Blew Up, Burning Him Catastrophically
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)