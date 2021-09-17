LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The FBI announced a $20,000 reward Friday for information leading to the capture of a San Fernando Valley couple who went on the run after being convicted in a fraudulent COVID-19 relief loan scheme.
Richard Ayvazyan and Marietta Terabelian are both wanted for violating their pretrial release in Los Angeles. The couple had been on pretrial release supervision at their home, but after being convicted in federal court in June, the FBI says they cut their tracking bracelets off and left their Tarzana home.READ MORE: Brush Fire Burning Near 5 Freeway In Pyramid Lake Area
Ayvazyan and Terabelian were among eight people who were convicted in the $18 million COVID relief fraud scheme. Ayvazyan’s brother and in-laws were also convicted in the scheme.READ MORE: Antelope Valley Fair Cancelled Due To Logistics Of COVID-19 Safety Protocols
The couple both have a number of aliases and have lived in several Los Angeles neighborhoods, including Tarzana, Encino, and North Hills. Ayvazyan, 43, was born in Armenia and is described as a white man, 5-foot-10, 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is known to drive a white Range Rover with a California license plate 7ZAB185 and a white 2004 Toyota Camry with a California license plate 5JYK335.
Terabelian, 37, was born in Los Angeles. She is described as a white woman, 5-foot-6, between 130 and 140 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair that could be dyed blonde, dark brown, or black. She has also been known to drive the white Toyota Camry.MORE NEWS: FDA Advisers Endorse Pfizer Booster Shots For Elderly And High-Risk Americans
Anyone with information about Ayvazyan or Terabelian’s whereabouts or the case can contact the Los Angeles FBI office at (310) 477-6565.