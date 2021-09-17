INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – After years of planning and negotiation, the Los Angeles Clippers will finally break ground on their future home Friday morning in Inglewood.

The team also announced that it has secured a name for the new $1.8 billion arena, the Intuit Dome, which is slated to open ahead of the 2024-25 season.

The team has signed a 23-year naming rights deal with the tech giant, which is the parent company of QuickBooks, TurboTax, Mint and Credit Karma.

“When we began the search for a partner for the L.A. Clippers and our new dome, we looked for one that shares our passion for technology, the pursuit of innovation and our commitment to customers, fans and community,” Clippers owner Steve Ballmer said in a statement. “Intuit is a perfect fit and we’re excited to be calling our future home the Intuit Dome.”

Construction on the Intuit Arena is expected to cost over $1.8 billion, according to The Associated Press. The funding is entirely private, with no taxpayer dollars.

The 18,000-seat arena will feature a design called “The Wall,” which will consist of “51 uninterrupted rows of seats that include a dedicated supporters section.”

It will also have a two-sided halo scoreboard, an 80,000 square-foot outdoor plaza with a full-size outdoor basketball court.

The Intuit Dome received full approval from the Inglewood City Council last summer. It will be located just blocks away from SoFi Stadium and The Forum, the latter of which Ballmer purchased in May of 2020 for $400 million.

Ballmer made the purchase from the Madison Square Garden Co. in order to resolve legal challenges mounted by MSG against Ballmer’s plan to build the new Clippers arena.