GORMAN (CBSLA) — A brush fire erupted near the northbound 5 Freeway in the Pyramid Lake area Friday afternoon.
The Emigrant Fire erupted around 1:34 p.m. near Vista Del Lago Road and quickly grew to more than 100 acres by 2:2o p.m.
By 3:11 p.m., the fire had grown to 180 acres with 0% containment.
The Angeles National Forest was working to “aggressively attack the fire with tankers and helicopters.”
According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the fire has the potential to grow to 500 acres.
BRUSH FIRE | FS 77 | I-5 @ Vista Del Lago | #ImmigrantIC | LACoFD and @Angeles_NF units on scene of a 100 acre brush fire. Aggressive initial fire attack commencing.
— L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) September 17, 2021
A Sigalert was issued for the northbound 5 Freeway in Castaic near Vista Del Lago Road. The two right lanes and the northbound and southbound off-ramps were closed for an unknown duration, Caltrans said.
Initial reports indicated that the fire may have sparked after a truck caught on fire.