PLAYA DEL REY (CBSLA) — An Inglewood man has been arrested in a hit-and-run crash that killed a mother holding her 3-year-old son while walking in Playa Del Rey.
Darwin Dantzler, 39, was arrested Wednesday, but has since been released after posting $50,000 bail. According to Los Angeles County sheriff’s jail records, he is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 12, 2022.READ MORE: LA County Sheriff's Employee Killed, Woman Hurt After Vintage Sports Car Careens Into Pole In Temple City
Police say 33-year-old Wendy Galdamez Palma of Downey was crossing Vista Del Mar in Playa Del Rey with her son in her arms when she was struck by a dark-colored Chevrolet Equinox late Saturday night. The boy survived the crash.READ MORE: Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings To Host ‘Jeopardy!’ Through End Of Year
Investigators say the driver did not stop at all after hitting two people, and Galdamez’s family said the devoted mother shielded her son with her own body to protect her from the car that killed her.MORE NEWS: Beach Erosion Suspends All Metrolink, Amtrak Service Between OC, San Diego
The crash remains under investigation by the LAPD for felony hit-and-run.