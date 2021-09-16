LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Tens of thousands of volunteers are expected to take part in Heal the Bay’s California Coastal Cleanup Day this Saturday, removing trash from local beaches and neighborhoods.
Heal the Bay will host events at 9 a.m. Saturday at Santa Monica Beach, north of the Santa Monica Pier, along with dozens of clean-up locations countywide.
Coastal Cleanup Day registration is now open for 25+ inland, river & beach sites in LA County on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 9am – Noon!
Thanks to our sponsors Portland Potato Vodka & Ocean Conservancy
Artwork by Kelsey Davenport pic.twitter.com/gJevSxleaj
— Heal the Bay (@HealTheBay) September 10, 2021
“From wildfires to waste, clean water is so important for us to sustain in L.A., to protect the places and people we love, and to fight against the increasingly severe impacts of climate change,” according to a statement from Heal the Bay.
In 2020, Heal the Bay volunteers removed more than 40,000 pieces of trash from neighborhoods, parks, trails and beaches.
Volunteers can register at healthebay.org/coastalcleanupmonth.
All participants are asked to wear a mask, use gloves and stay home if not in good health. Available spots will be limited at each clean-up site due to the COVID- 19 pandemic.
