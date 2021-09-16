TEMPLE CITY (CBSLA) – A man employed by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was killed, and a woman was injured, when a vintage sports car slammed into a light pole in Temple City early Thursday morning.
The crash involving a 1965 MKIII Shelby Cobra occurred at 2:10 a.m. at the intersection of Santa Anita Avenue and Freer Street.
According to California Highway Patrol, the car carrying two people was speeding north on Santa Anita when it slammed into a sign in the intersection. It continued before hitting a light pole.
The male driver was ejected and died at the scene, CHP said. The female passenger was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. No names were released. The deceased driver is an LASD employee, CBSLA learned.
The victim's body was escorted by LASD deputies to the L.A. County coroner's office.
The exact cause of the crash is under investigation.