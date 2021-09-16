LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A variety of organizations, including Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and The Laugh Factory, will stream services Thursday for Yom Kippur.

Cedars-Sinai began streaming its service at 7 a.m. and will continue for 24 hours at cedars-sinai.org.

Participants can follow along with the service through a prayer book available here.

The Laugh Factory held a Yom Kippur morning service at 11 a.m. and will hold a concluding service at 6 p.m.

. @TheLaughFactory family would once again like to invite our community to High Holiday Services tonight 9/15 at 6 pm PDT for Kol Nidre and tomorrow 9/16 at 11 AM PDT for Yom Kippur. We will seat to capacity in person but also stream online on YouTube & Instagram. Please join us. pic.twitter.com/hFTdPLxQUy — The Laugh Factory (@TheLaughFactory) September 15, 2021

“There are people everywhere that need to celebrate a joyous Rosh Hashanah and a meaningful Yom Kippur,” said Laugh Factory owner Jamie Masada. “We will be praying for a happier and healthier New Year for all people around the world.”

This year marks the 38th consecutive year The Laugh Factory has provided free High Holy Days services.

The club was allowing a limited number of people to attend services in person.

“This year because of the pandemic, the Hollywood club will be limited to 100 people because of social distancing protocols,” the club said on its website.

Reservations are required and attendees must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test prior to entering. Masks are also required for guests.

Meanwhile, IKAR, which bills itself as a spiritual community will stream services at 9 a.m., noon and 6 p.m. at ikar.org/live/.

The JEM Community Center will conduct free services at 10 a.m. 12:30 p.m., 4:45 p.m. and 6:10 p.m. billed as “The High Holidays Under The Skies” in a tent in Beverly Hills.

There is space for 1,000 people and social distancing and masks are required. An online RSVP is required here.

