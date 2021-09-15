LOS ANGELES (AP) — Julio Urías earned his major league-leading 18th victory, Gavin Lux singled in the go-ahead run in the fourth, and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3 on Wednesday night to complete a 6-0 homestand.
The Dodgers pounded out 14 hits in winning their sixth straight overall and ninth in a row at home, where they are 52-23, tops in the majors.
Lux went 2 for 4 and drove in two runs. Max Muncy went 2 for 5, drove in a run and scored another.
Urías became the fourth Mexican-born pitcher in the majors to record 18 or more wins in a season. Dodgers legend Fernando Valenzuela and Esteban Loaiza did it twice each and Teddy Higuera once.
Urías (18-3) allowed two runs and three hits in five innings, struck out five and walked two as the Dodgers improved to 23-6 in his 29 starts. The left-hander retired nine of his first 10 batters and didn’t give up a hit until Christian Walker’s single in the fourth.
Kenley Jansen struck out the side in the ninth to earn his 33rd save and 12th in a row.
Using Albert Pujols’ bat for the second straight night, Muncy got the same result: a homer. He blasted his 34th of the season in the fifth, extending the Dodgers’ lead to 4-2. He hugged Pujols in the dugout.
The D-backs closed to 4-3 on Walker’s solo shot off Phil Bickford’s first pitch in the sixth.
The Dodgers answered in the bottom of the inning to go up 5-3. Trea Turner legged out an infield single, scoring pinch-hitter Matt Beaty, who was hit by a pitch.
Arizona led 2-1 in the fourth on Henry Ramos’ two-run single.
The Dodgers took a 3-2 lead in the fourth. Cody Bellinger grounded out to short, scoring Justin Turner, who singled. Lux singled in the go-ahead run. He had a bases-loaded RBI single in the second.
Merrill Kelly (7-10) gave up four runs and 10 hits in 4 2/3 innings after being out a month because of a positive test for COVID-19. The right-hander struck out one and walked two.