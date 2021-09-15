HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — All audience members at the Hollywood Bowl must provide proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test upon entry starting Sept. 24, the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association announced Wednesday.
In accordance with Public Health, all who attend events at the Hollywood Bowl, regardless of vaccination status, are required to wear masks on-site.READ MORE: McDonald’s To Host Free COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics Across SoCal Starting Sept. 17
Attendees must have received the final dose of a vaccine at least 14 days before entering.
Guests will need to bring either their physical vaccination card, a picture of their vaccination card, or a digital vaccination record for presentation upon entrance to the event.READ MORE: Body Of Woman Found At Mission Viejo Home
Unvaccinated guests must present a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of the event.
Individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test result (taken within 72 hours of the event) may return their tickets for credit or donate their tickets to the LA Phil.
The LA Phil continues to encourage everyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and stay home if they feel sick or are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.MORE NEWS: Armed Man Robs Clothing Store In Broad Daylight On Melrose In Fairfax District
For more information visit http://www.hollywoodbowl.com/safety.