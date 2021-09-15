LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Dodgers will present third baseman Justin Turner with a trophy before Wednesday’s game for being the team’s nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award.
The Roberto Clemente Award recognizes the major league player who best represents baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.
Dodgers pitcher Max Scherzer will also receive a trophy for being the Washington Nationals’ nominee.
On Tuesday, Major League Baseball announced that Roberto Clemente Day, which honors the Hall of Fame outfielder, will be celebrated on Sept. 15.
Turner’s nomination marks the fourth time he has been the Dodgers’ nominee for the award.
The Dodgers will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium. The game is set to begin at 7:10 p.m.
