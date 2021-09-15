LANCASTER (CBSLA) –Community members are calling for justice and change at Lancaster High School after a school resource deputy was filmed body-slamming a female student to the ground while attempting to detain her.

A video was shot on Aug. 30 at Lancaster High School involving student Mikaila Robinson, 16, and a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s School Resource Deputy.

Some who watched the video are outraged, saying the deputy was too rough with the student.

The Robinson family has hired an attorney who talked to CBSLA Wednesday.

“What we have heard from the sheriff’s department is that my client was a threat. What was the threat, we haven’t been told specifically. She says all she did was walk up to the school resource officer and say ‘why are you looking at me like that, is something wrong?'” said Lisa Bloom, attorney for the Robinson family. “We are told that she was walking away and he wanted to talk to her and she continued walking away. That is not a justification to take down a child.”

An Antelope Valley community group is now demanding that the school district cancel its contract with the sheriff’s department, which provides policing services on school campuses.

A statement from The LA County Sheriff’s Department says in part:

During the incident, a School Resource Deputy is depicted attempting to detain a juvenile student in relation to a criminal complaint. The juvenile physically resisted the detention and the School Resource Deputy used force to effect the detention and take the juvenile into custody.

The department added as with all use-of-force incidents, investigators are now thoroughly reviewing their policy and the tactics used in the incident and will take appropriate administrative action, if necessary.

CBSLA reached out to the Antelope Valley Union High School District for comment, but we did not hear back from them.