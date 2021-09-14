LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Metro will offer free rides on its trains and bike-share system on Tuesday to ensure people can vote in the gubernatorial recall election.
Train rides will be free from midnight to 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Metro's Bike Share system will offer free rides for the first 30 minutes, followed by a cost of $1.75 per half-hour.
Metro buses are already running fare-free due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Free rides will also be offered by Glendora Transportation Division, Los Angeles County Department of Public Works County Shuttles, Montebello Bus Lines and Pasadena Transit.
Ballot drop-boxes are also available at the following 10 Metro transit locations:
- El Monte Transit Center, Plaza Area, 3501 Santa Anita Ave.;
- Harbor Gateway Transit Center, Transit Plaza Area, 731 West 182nd St., Gardena;
- Harbor Freeway C and J Lines (Green and Silver) Station, Park and Ride area, 11500 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles;
- Hollywood/Western B Line (Red) Station, Plaza area, 5450 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles;
- Mariachi Plaza L Line (Gold) Station, Mezzanine Level, 1831 East First St., Los Angeles;
- North Hollywood B Line (Red) Station, Plaza area, 5391 Lankershim Blvd.;
- Norwalk C Line (Green) Station, Plaza area, 12901 Hoxie Ave., Norwalk;
- Union Station, Union Station East Customer Service, 800 N. Alameda St., Los Angeles;
- Wilshire/Vermont B and D Lines (Red and Purple) Station, courtyard area, 3150 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles; and
- Woodman G Line (Orange) Station, bicycle racks/lockers area, 13622 W. Oxnard St., Sherman Oaks.
