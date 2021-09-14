LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said Tuesday that the department will wait for instructions from city officials after it was reported that thousands of LAPD employees plan to use religious or medical exemptions for the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
"We have seen a number of our personnel who have filed for an intent to have an exemption, based on either medical or sincerely held religious belief," Moore told the Los Angeles Police Commission. "The department will wait for the city to provide instructions relative to the interpretation and what will happen to those intentions to file."
On Monday, The Los Angeles Times reported that 2,600 Los Angeles Police Department employees intend to seek religious exemptions and 350 plan to seek medical exemptions for the mandate requiring all city employees to get vaccinated.
Non- exempt employees must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 5, and exemptions will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis. Those who have exemptions must be tested for COVID-19 weekly.
As of Tuesday, just over 54% of department personnel, or 6,573 employees, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, Moore said.
Of the department's more than 12,000 employees, 3,102 have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began, 66 of them within the last two weeks.
